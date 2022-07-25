Does IRCTC Compensate Passengers if Tejas Express Gets Delayed? Yes, Here's How

India’s first private train Tejas Express, which was travelling from Delhi to Lucknow, was halted at Amausi and got delayed by three hours recently. The train officials cited an overhead electric line breakdown as the reason for the delay. This incident delayed over 47 trains in the adjoining routes. Later, Tejas Express operated using a diesel engine.

According to the rules of IRCTC, Tejas Express has to timely compensate the amount to passengers. Not only Tejas but any train, which gets delayed, will have to compensate the passengers.

Passengers will soon get a link on their mail account or through SMS. Through this link, you can get the compensatory amount. Select the link and after that, it will ask for the PNR number, account details like account number, IFSC code, and others. Fill it out appropriately. Soon the train officials will credit the amount in your bank account.

As per the policy of Tejas Express, if the train is late by an hour, then every passenger will get a compensatory amount of Rs 100. If it gets late by three hours, you receive Rs 250 per person. IRCTC has also laid down that passengers travelling by private train, Tejas Express will get travel insurance of up to Rs.25 lakh. During the journey, if there is dacoity or theft, the express will give Rs.1 lakh to the passenger.

For the unversed, Tejas Express is India’s premier train service. It was first started on the Mumbai-Goa route. It is planned to expand its networks in the coming few years. This premiere train provides several services like snacks, magazines, coffee, and tea vending machines.

Secured gangways, wifi, and automatic gates are other services. The coaches of Tejas Express will also have an integrated braille display, digital destination boards, and electronic passenger reservation charts.

