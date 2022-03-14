Domestic Air Fares Soar As Crude Oil Price Shoot Up, International Flights to Get Cheaper

Your summer vacation might have an unusual hindrance in the coming few months as air travellers are set to witness a rise in domestic fares due to costlier fuel and cooling international fares. According to data from online travel agencies, ticket fares on a few of the trunk routes in the domestic sector have been increased by 15-30 per cent in just the last two to four weeks.

The rise in crude oil prices has forced airlines to increase fares amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has translated into costlier jet fuel. From March 1, aviation turbine fuel in Delhi will set the airlines back by Rs 95,350.66 per kilolitre, compared to Rs 59,400.91 per kilolitre as on March 1, 2021. This is due to Brent crude price that rose to $129.47 per barrel on March 8, compared to $68.18 a barrel on March 10 last year.

On domestic sectors, airlines are mandated to price their tickets in a fare band for a rolling period of 15 days. For instance, on March 1, tickets for flights till March 16 cannot be sold higher than the fare ceiling or lower than the floor fare. Airlines, however, can price tickets for March 17 flights as they deem fit. On March 2, similarly, tickets for flights up to March 17 will be priced within the fare range.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.