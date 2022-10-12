Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Crossed 4 Lakh Mark on Oct 9 After Five Months

The festive season has paid rich dividends to the aviation industry as over 4 lakh pax boarded domestic flights in 24 hours on Sunday. It has occurred nearly after a gap of five months as last time the daily doemstic passenger traffic touched the same milestone was on May 15.

Before COVID-19 came into our lives, the highest single day passenger traffic on an average was 4.2 lakh. As mentioned before, on October 9, around 4.02 lakh passengers travelled in domestic flights, reveals the Civil Aviation ministry data.

Almost after two years, on April 17, 2022, the passenger traffic crossed the 4 lakh mark a day since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sunday on April 17 witnessed the passenger volumes touching nearly 96 percent of the pre-pandemic daily average.

“A combination of factors such as summer vacations and a long weekend with a number of festive holidays led to higher passenger volumes. During a long weekend week, passengers board departing flights on different days of the week, but most of them take the return flight on Sunday to resume office on Monday. So Sundays that follow a long weekend generally see higher volumes of flyers. On October 9 too, revellers who had left for Dussehra and puja celebrations returned in droves to push up the numbers," an airline official said, requesting anonymity.

The airlines are expecting busy Sundays in the coming days as well, especially during the Diwali weekend. We had earlier told you that it is going to cost a bomb to fly around the Diwali weekend and if you haven’t booked tickets in advance, the airfares have skyrocketed to an all-time high.

