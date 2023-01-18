Home » News » Auto » Don't Know What To Do If You Lose Your Train Ticket? Get A Duplicate One Issued

Don't Know What To Do If You Lose Your Train Ticket? Get A Duplicate One Issued

If your train ticket is lost, do not worry as a duplicate ticket can be issued in your name at the ticket counter or through the TTE’s help.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 16:41 IST

Delhi, India

This duplicate ticket will then act as proof for the rest of the journey.
This duplicate ticket will then act as proof for the rest of the journey.

Having your ticket as proof is necessary during train travel. If you lose the ticket or travel without booking a seat, you are likely to face a heavy fine. Lack of railway knowledge often puts people in such a spot where they do not know what to do when they lose their train ticket. Therefore, it is necessary to educate yourself about railway rules and passenger facilities.

If your train ticket is lost, do not worry as a duplicate ticket can be issued in your name at the ticket counter or through the TTE’s help. The passenger can approach the TTE or ticket counter and for a meagre charge, they can get a duplicate ticket issued easily. This duplicate ticket will then act as proof for the rest of the journey.

The exact process of how to get a duplicate ticket has been explained in detail on the official website of India Railways – indianrail.gov.in. A small fee of Rs 50 will be charged to process your duplicate ticket for sleeper and second sleeper classes. If you had a seat in an AC coach, the duplicate ticket issuing fee would be Rs 100. If the confirmed ticket is lost after the preparation of the reservation chart, then you will have to pay 50 per cent of your fare to get a duplicate ticket issued.

Advertisement

If the passenger’s ticket is torn after confirmation, he will get a duplicate ticket issued for 25 per cent of the fare. A duplicate ticket cannot be issued for passengers on the waiting list. If your lost original ticket is found before train departure, you can deposit the duplicate ticket back at the railway counter and show them the original one so that you get a refund.

RELATED NEWS

In case you don’t get a confirmed train ticket before the train’s departure, platform tickets can prove to be very useful for you. You can contact the TTE present on the train and get a ticket made on the spot for the distance you want to travel.

Along with the fixed fare, the TTE will charge some extra money to issue your ticket. You do not have to pay the fine for travelling without a ticket if you have the platform ticket with you.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 18, 2023, 16:39 IST
last updated: January 18, 2023, 16:41 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Tamannaah Bhatia Raises Temperature In Bright Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out Her Stunning Monochrome Looks

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Look Adorable In New Photo, Check Out The Duo's Romantic Pictures Together