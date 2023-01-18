Don't Know What To Do If You Lose Your Train Ticket? Get A Duplicate One Issued

Having your ticket as proof is necessary during train travel. If you lose the ticket or travel without booking a seat, you are likely to face a heavy fine. Lack of railway knowledge often puts people in such a spot where they do not know what to do when they lose their train ticket. Therefore, it is necessary to educate yourself about railway rules and passenger facilities.

If your train ticket is lost, do not worry as a duplicate ticket can be issued in your name at the ticket counter or through the TTE’s help. The passenger can approach the TTE or ticket counter and for a meagre charge, they can get a duplicate ticket issued easily. This duplicate ticket will then act as proof for the rest of the journey.

The exact process of how to get a duplicate ticket has been explained in detail on the official website of India Railways – indianrail.gov.in. A small fee of Rs 50 will be charged to process your duplicate ticket for sleeper and second sleeper classes. If you had a seat in an AC coach, the duplicate ticket issuing fee would be Rs 100. If the confirmed ticket is lost after the preparation of the reservation chart, then you will have to pay 50 per cent of your fare to get a duplicate ticket issued.

If the passenger’s ticket is torn after confirmation, he will get a duplicate ticket issued for 25 per cent of the fare. A duplicate ticket cannot be issued for passengers on the waiting list. If your lost original ticket is found before train departure, you can deposit the duplicate ticket back at the railway counter and show them the original one so that you get a refund.

In case you don’t get a confirmed train ticket before the train’s departure, platform tickets can prove to be very useful for you. You can contact the TTE present on the train and get a ticket made on the spot for the distance you want to travel.

Along with the fixed fare, the TTE will charge some extra money to issue your ticket. You do not have to pay the fine for travelling without a ticket if you have the platform ticket with you.

