Doubling Work In Ambala Division To Affect Operation Of These Trains; Check List

The North Western Railways will undertake the doubling work of railway lines in the Ambala division on the Rajpura-Bathinda route, which is part of the Bathinda Cantt-Bathinda station.

Given these developments, and trains operating under Ambala Division will be affected. The North Western Railway Command has cancelled a few trains partially. These trains are mentioned below.

Train No. 14735, Sriganganagar – Ambala rail service will operate only until Bathinda from July 30 to August 8.

Similarly, train No. 14736, Ambala-Sriganganagar rail will operate from Bathinda station from July 31 to August 9.

Advertisement

Train No. 12439, Nanded-Sriganganagar rail service will operate via Sonapur station on August 7.

Train number 12456, the Bikaner-Delhi Sarai train will operate through the converted route via Sonapur, leaving its scheduled route stations Rampura Phul- Barnala-Dhuri- Sangrur from July 30 to August 7.

Train No. 12455, the Delhi Sarai-Bikaner train, will operate via Sonapur station from July 30 to August 7.

This train route will be regulated till the work ends.

Train number 14526, Sriganganagar-Ambala rail service will remain regulated for 01 hours 45 minutes between Sriganganagar-Bathinda stations in the rail service route on August 8.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.