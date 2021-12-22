Ducati Diavel 1260 S First Ride Review: Devilishly Delicious!

Some motorcycles need an introduction, and some simply don’t. Some are known for their simplicity, while some are clearly not. If you haven’t guessed it already - this wild yet distinctive looking piece of machinery next to me is the latest iteration of the Ducati Diavel 1260, and the S version, no less. We have it here with us today in what Ducati likes to call, the Total Black paint job and I mean, just look at it! And since we’re on the topic, let’s begin with that exterior.

From any angle, at any time of the day, the Diavel 1260 S looks absolutely stunning. Anywhere you go, you can feel the glare of people around you on this deliciously devilish-looking motorcycle. That huge 17-litre fuel tank sits right in the middle of this 247-kilogram performance cruiser, and just above that boisterous 1,262cc, L-twin DVT engine, but I’ll get to that a little later. Overall, the design and underpinnings pretty much remain the same as before, apart from the position of that iconic red trellis frame and the rerouted exhaust system. Frankly speaking, I feel the Diavel 1260 S deserves a place in the museum of contemporary art.

Now, since this is the S version, there are a couple of things that set it apart from standard Diavel. There’s the Ohlins suspension, slightly better brakes and a different design for the alloy wheels. What remains common, however, is that massive 240-section rear tyre and that neat 3.5-inch TFT display, which I must say, feels quite clear to read and intuitive to use. Other than that, the switchgear feels supremely premium and the folks at Ducati have stuffed the Diavel 1260 with a whole load of electronic aids like Bosch ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) - all in a bid to make this motorcycle more user-friendly.

Before I get to how easy or difficult it is to ride the Diavel maybe, let’s get back to that signature L-twin engine. It now makes 3 horsepower more, which takes the total up to 162 hp. The torque, however, remains the same at 129-newton metres. The result is a motorcycle that accelerates like a bat out of hell and will maintain high speeds with aplomb. The bi-directional quick-shifter, which comes only the S, feels supremely satisfying to use, especially during upshifts.

Since the riding position is more of a mix between a conventional cruiser and street motorcycle, the Diavel is surprisingly agile and masks its weight fairly well. Sure, it can get slightly hot in traffic, but once there’s an open stretch of road, all those moments of waiting around are simply washed away. One can use the three riding modes to alter the power output and general demeanor of the engine, too. However, most of the time one has to concentrate on holding on for dear life.

So, what’s there to say about the Diavel 1260 S? Well, it looks menacing, goes like stink and makes every ride one to remember. It costs between 18.49 and 21.49 lakh, which is a significant jump from the older model, but honestly, it doesn’t really matter.

The Diavel 1260 belongs in that select group of motorcycles that have achieved a cult status now and sort of sit in a league of their own. So, it isn’t really a matter of need, but more of want. In that respect, the latest Diavel 1260 is one of the most desirable motorcycles out there.

