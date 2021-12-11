Ducati India Announces Price Hike Across Entire Range From January 2022

Ducati has announced that there will be an increase in price on all motorcycles in India, and will be introduced from January 1, 2022. The revised prices will come into effect across all models and variants of the vehicle, across the country and will be applicable on all nine official Ducati dealerships across India. This increase in the overall price of Ducati bikes in India has been attributed to the increment in material, production and logistics costs, notwithstanding greater expenses of other natural substances.

Just recently, Ducati India had launched its flagship superbike, the Panigale V4 SP and has also unveiled the DesertX, globally. In India, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer had introduced Hypermotard 950 and the limited-edition Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse last month. In total, Ducati India has nine different motorcycles in India, which include the Multistrada, Panigale, Supersport, Streetfighter, Diavel and more.

Moreover, Ducati India plans to introduce MY22 (Model Year 2022) models are underway, along with many Ducati Riding Experience activities that will go live for Ducati customers and prospects alike, and the company will launch all-new MY22 models, starting from January 2022.

In fact, almost all brands are expected to increase prices by the beginning of next year, as Citroen had announced just recently.

