Ducati Panigale V4 S of Lenovo Race of Champions All Sold-Out

The Panigale V4 S of the Lenovo Race of Champions on Saturday of World Ducati Week 2022, which were put on sale online in the afternoon of Monday 25 July, were all sold in a few hours. Customized with the racing liveries of the riders and with a laser engraving of their logo with the name of each of them on the triple clamp. The enthusiastic Ducati customers globally were given priority for this reserved online sale.

“The Lenovo Race of Champions was, together with the parade, the most exciting aspect of this eleventh edition of World Ducati Week," said Patrizia Cianetti, Ducati Marketing and Communications Director. “The tens of thousands of fans connected via live streaming or watching the international TVs that broadcast the race, together with the extraordinary cheering from the stands of the circuit, once again confirm Ducati’s ability to give life to unique experiences that fuel the passion and the enthusiasm of the fans of the brand from all over the world. The success of the online sale of the Panigale V4 S further strengthens this result".

The sale began on the afternoon of 25 July and was reserved for Ducati’s enthusiastic customers, who were able to access the digital platform to buy the bike of their idol.

In the first few minutes after the system was opened, Jack Miller’s number 43 bike was sold, followed by the number 63 of Pecco Bagnaia, winner of the race, and the number 5 of Johann Zarco. In the following hours, all the others were sold.

“The Panigale V4 S of the Lenovo Race of Champions are unique collector’s items. The global success of the race further contributed to their value. We decided to give priority to our best enthusiastic customers: a way to thank them and to continue to fuel their enthusiasm for our bikes," said Francesco Milicia, VP of Global Sales & After Sales Ducati. “The choice of the online sale was made in line with our strategy of using digital services to extend and improve the experience of Ducatisti and, in this specific case, to give immediate access to everyone at the same time throughout the world. The speed with which the bikes were sold confirms that many were connected and looking forward to the opening of the platform".

Ducati is a pioneer in the adoption of digital technologies to engage, entertain and cultivate the passion of the vast community of its fans around the world, and this sale confirms the strategic nature of digital services to offer a unique and satisfying experience to its fans all over the world.

