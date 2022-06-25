Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard Teased Ahead of Launch in India

Ducati seems to have a bunch of surprises for Indian bike buffs. Oh yes, we have a new teaser of the Scrambler Urban Motard. Although the official launch date is not out yet, it is not long before the bike is up for grabs by customers. The wait may be as short as a matter of days.

The 2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard will hone the dual-tone colour scheme, with one being Star Silk white and the other, red inspired by the Ducati GP 2019. The most significant artistry will be visible in the fuel tank, setting the bike apart from its siblings and competitors alike. The company posted the teasers on Twitter:

The low handlebar, flat seat, the front mudguard, and the side-mounted number plate give the bike the appeal it carries. The handlebar and the seat take inspiration from the Supermoto style motorcycles. The bike takes on all the bumps and curves with a collaborative effort of front fork suspension, rear mono shock suspension, and disc brakes mated with cornering ABS.

Gripping the tarmac with confidence, the motorcycle rolls on Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres. The bike, for an interactive riding experience, also features an LCD instrument screen with fuel-level indicators. The bike also offers a USB socket.

The bike runs on L-Twin, air-cooled 803-cc engine featuring Desmodromic distribution. The electronically fuel-injected powertrain manages to touch maximum power of 73hp and churn out a peak torque of 49Nm. The punchy engine is mated with a 6-speed transmission and a hydraulically controlled slipper.

This is not the only bike out of the production chain that Ducati plans on launching in the coming days or weeks. The manufacturer has also teased the launch of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 top-end variant.

