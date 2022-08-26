Ducati Streetfighter V2 Launched in India at Rs 17.25 Lakh, Check Details Here

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has announced the launch of the all-new Streetfighter V2, priced at Rs 17.25 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The new Streetfighter V2 is one of the most powerful and fastest street naked motorcycles you can buy in the country. Here are all the details about the latest Ducati motorcycle in India.

Ducati Streetfighter V2: Design

The new Ducati Streetfighter V2 is essential and characterized by a truly sharp design, which embraces the classic stylistic elements of the Streetfighter V4, starting with the distinctive headlight, which recalls the V-shaped DRL typical of Ducati sports bikes and is inspired by the famous grin of the Joker. Moreover, the headlight is part of the double-layer fairing that integrates the air intakes.

The design concept behind this new model is built around the mechanics inherited from the Panigale V2. The load-bearing element is represented by the Superquadro engine, more compact than the Desmosedici Stradale, which perfectly integrates the fluid surfaces of the tank.

Ducati engineers worked on aerodynamics and performance to avoid the standard adoption of the biplane wings. All this, without sacrificing chassis efficiency and meanwhile giving the Streetfighter V2 an additional clean and essential look. However, the biplane wings are still available as an accessory for those fans who want to get the most out of this machine on a racetrack.

Ducati Streetfighter V2: Ergonomics

In keeping with the Streetfighter’s style, the V2 version is characterized by a riding position that perfectly combines sporty flavor with superior comfort. Compared to the Panigale V2, the torso position is less extreme. Furthermore, the load on the rider’s wrists is less tiring and the footrests have been repositioned, thus offering great control during sporty riding and in everyday use.

The handlebar risers of the Panigale V2 leave room for a high and wide aluminum tubular handlebar. The seat, derived from the Streetfighter V4, is 845 mm high, and has new padding that contributes to make this bike even more comfortable.

Ducati Streetfighter V2: Engine

The Streetfighter V2’s 955cc Superquadro twin cylinder complies with Euro 5 regulations. Thanks to its 153 hp at 10,750 rpm and the torque of 101.4 Nm at 9,000 rpm, the Superquadro offers the perfect combination between power and enjoyment in road riding.

The Streetfighter V2 engine is a structural element of the chassis. The V-90° layout in line with Ducati tradition, results now with cylinder rotated backwards to achieve a 21° angle between the front cylinder and the horizontal plane, with the aim of compacting the wheelbase.

The transmission is entrusted to a 6-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift Up / Down EVO 2 system combined with wet clutch, equipped with an anti-hopping and progressive servo system that allows limited slippage when braking torque is applied.

Ducati Streetfighter V2: Chassis

With the aim to achieve the dry weight of only 178 kg, the chassis of the Streetfighter V2 has been optimized to the maximum, using the Superquadro engine as a load-bearing element to which the rear single sided swing arm and the compact front structure are integrated. A die-cast aluminum Monocoque is anchored directly to the engine head.

It is an extremely rational and light structure, where the Monocoque is also a multifunctional technical element, which also performs the function of air-box. In fact, in addition to the air filter, it also houses the throttle bodies and the fuel circuit with injectors. The bottom of the steel tank is used as a closing element to complete this piece of motorcycle art.

Chassis geometry has been refreshed for the different use and the specific weight distribution (with rider on board) that differentiates the Streetfighter V2 from to the Panigale V2. Thanks to a careful definition of the heights of the front and rear, the weight distribution remains distinctly sporty: specifically, 52% at the front and 48% at the rear.

The suspension compartment is fitted with a 43 mm diameter Showa BPF front fork, fully-adjustable in compression and rebound damping and spring preload. The control of the front end is completed by a Sachs steering damper. A progressive link operates the fully-adjustable Sachs rear shock absorber. The side-mounted shock absorber allows quick access to all adjustments, the link is moved by a single-arm cast in aluminum.

The Streetfighter V2 is equipped with 5-spoke wheels and the new Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires: 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 180/60 ZR17 at the rear, which provide a super-fast response to the rider’s input.

The excellence of Ducati braking systems is also highlighted in the Streetfighter V2, which is equipped with M4.32 monobloc calipers that act on a pair of 320 mm discs. The rear system is also manufactured by Brembo and consists of a caliper with two opposing pistons that acts on a 245 mm diameter disc. The brake pads have a less aggressive bite than on the Panigale V2, to favor their effectiveness in road use.

Ducati Streetfighter V2: Electronics

The IMU inertial platform oversees all electronic controls of the Streetfighter V2. The IMU works on 6-axis by measuring the position of the bike in space in real time and sending the information to the control units that manage the electronic controls. All this is in order to ensure maximum performance and safety.

The Electronic package on the Streetfighter V2 includes:

- ABS Cornering EVO

- Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2

- Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO

- Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2

- Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO

The operating parameters of each control are associated by default to the three Riding Modes (Sport, Road, Wet), which change denomination compared to those of the Panigale V2 and see the introduction of the Wet Riding Mode with specific settings of Traction Control and Wheelie Control for low grip surfaces.

The Riding Modes are also associated with three Power Modes: High Mode with a full torque curve, Medium Mode with a softened torque curve, and Low Mode with limited power.

In addition, for the first time on the Superquadro engine, dedicated torque maps have been introduced for the Medium and Low Power Modes for gear groups to provide a more linear power delivery during road use.

Ducati Streetfighter V2: Instrumentation

With class-leading instrumentation, the Streetfighter V2 features a 4.3" full-TFT display with particularly intuitive graphics and interface. The results are an easy-to-navigate menu with adjustable settings. The Riding Mode adjustment interface immediately displays how the settings are being changed, thanks to readable graphics and a graduated scale that says whether the setting is more geared to vehicle performance or stability.

Ducati Streetfighter V2: Headlights and indicators

The front light unit features an extremely compact headlight, thanks to the adoption of two bi-function LED modules for low beam and high beam. The Daytime Running Light and the upper thread of the double headlamp represents the modern hallmark of Ducati sports bikes. At the rear, the headlight is functionally divided into two parts, in line with Ducati sports bike tradition. In the event of violent braking, the Ducati Brake Light (DBL) system automatically activates the flashing of the rear light, in order to appropriately signal the condition of abrupt slowdown to the following vehicles, contributing to the active safety of the vehicle.

Ducati Streetfighter V2: Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)

The Streetfighter V2 is predisposed for the use of the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), by means of which the rider accepts incoming calls, selects, and listens to a song and receives SMS notifications via Bluetooth technology. While hopping on the saddle, the smartphone automatically connects to the bike itself via Bluetooth, thus allowing the biker to manage the main multimedia functions. The track of the song being played, the icon indicating the receipt of new SMS, or the name of the caller are displayed on the TFT display. The audio of the call and the music are transmitted to the rider’s helmet earphones. The DMS is available as a Ducati Performance plug and play accessory.

Ducati Streetfighter V2: Standard Equipment

- Superquadro 955 cc Euro 5-compliant engine

- Under-engine silencer with single outlet

- Monocoque aluminum frame

- Single-sided aluminum swingarm

- Fully adjustable 1.7-inch (43 mm) Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF)

- Fully adjustable Sachs shock absorber

- Fully adjustable Sachs steering damper

- Electronic package with 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU): ABS Cornering EVO; Ducati Traction Control - - - (DTC) EVO 2; Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO; Ducati Quick Shift up / down (DQS) EVO 2; Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO

- Riding Modes (Sport, Road, Wet)

- 17-litre steel tank

- 4.3" TFT full-color dashboard

- LED headlight with DRL

- Two-seater configuration

- Brembo M4.32 monobloc calipers braking system

- Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires

- Colour: Ducati Red with black rims

The bookings for the Ducati Streetfighter V2 are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai and deliveries will begin immediately.

