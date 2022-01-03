Ducati to Launch 11 Motorcycles in India in 2022, to Start with Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro

Italian luxury motorcycle brand, Ducati has announced that it will launch 11 new motorcycles in 2022 in the Indian market, starting with the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro followed closely by the Ducati Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss Edition. In 2021, Ducati had launched 15 motorcycles in the past year including the Ducati Panigale V4 SP, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro, and the company’s flagship Adventure Tourer, the Ducati Multistrada V4 S. Worldwide, the Ducati Monster was one of the highest-selling models followed by the Ducati Streetfighter V4, the Ducati Multistrada 950, and the Ducati Multistrada V4. Additionally, Ducati has announced new launches across the Scrambler, Multistrada, Panigale, Diavel, and the Streetfighter family for the year 2022, worldwide.

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “We promised to launch 15 new models at the start of 2021, and despite the tumultuous year for the auto sector, we managed to keep that promise, and now the BS-VI range for Ducati is complete in India. Globally, the third quarter of 2021 was the best in Ducati’s history, with a growth of +3% over the same period of 2020 and +25% compared to 2019. It is commendable how Ducati has stood strong through thick and thin, especially in the last 2 years, and thanks to that, we are ready with yet another year of back-to-back launches. Along with the new models, Ducati owners will also get to experience the DRE activities like Dream Tours, Track Days, Off-Road Days and an exciting new format that we are working on, to bring to the racetrack this year."

In a statement released by Ducati, the company has said that the first quarter of 2022 will commence with the launch of the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro, followed by the Panigale V2 Bayliss Edition, the livery of which is inspired by the 996R on which Troy Bayliss won his very first world championship title in 2001. Post that, the Multistrada V2 will make its way to India, redeveloped with a key focus on ergonomics, weight reduction, and engine updates, followed by the all-new Scrambler 800 Urban Motard, the Scrambler take on the Motard style of motorcycles, featuring a Star White Silk paint job with Ducati GP ’19 inspired Red and black graphics laid over it.

The second quarter will make way for the all-new Streetfighter V4 SP, a lighter version of the Streetfighter V4, the MY2022 Panigale V4 featuring a plethora of changes to make it easier to ride, and faster on the racetrack, and the all-new Streetfighter V2 which makes the Streetfighter platform more accessible with the right mix of sportiness and comfort. Topping these up will be the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, the fastest Multistrada ever, and the XDiavel Poltrona Frau, made in collaboration with the luxury Italian furniture brand.

The later part of 2022 will welcome the MY2022 Panigale V4SP with new aero, revised suspension and chassis geometry and the all-new Ducati DesertX, the first Ducati motorcycle in modern history to feature a 21-inch front wheel.

Considering the need of the hour, Ducati will continue to progress with its Ducati Cares Program and will continue to ensure that all safety protocols related to Covid are met at its stores. Bookings for the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro, and the Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss Edition are now open across all Ducati stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

