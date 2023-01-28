During a test run on the 17 km priority stretch from Duhai depot to Sahibabad in Ghaziabad on Thursday, a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train reached a top speed of 160kmph. This is among the best speeds achieved by trains in the nation. Before the fully integrated trial runs begin at the end of January or the start of February, the run was for an infrastructure test at an operational speed of 160 kmph, according to officials.

“To test the speed and infrastructure, including the tracks and station buildings, the train departed from the Duhai depot and travelled up to the Sahibabad station. Before the actual speed trials of the trains are undertaken with fully operational signalling systems, these test runs are being done," according to a representative of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the organisation managing the RRTS project.

The RRTS train was tested at a speed range of 5 to 25 kilometres per hour from Duhai depot to Ghaziabad city RRTS station earlier in January. Four 180kmph-capable RRTS trains are housed in the Duhai depot. The cutting-edge aerodynamic trains were created at a factory in Savli, Gujarat, as a part of the Make in India project.

The train was tested at high-speed without sandbags that would be used to mimic passenger load during subsequent test runs. The nation’s first 82km-long RRTS project, which will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut with high-speed RRTS train service, is now under development and will cost Rs 30,274 crore.

In recent years, high-speed and semi-high-speed trains have started to appear throughout the nation. One such train is the Vande Bharat 2.0, which can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 52 seconds and has a top speed of 180 kmph.

Five stations make up the 17 km portion of the RRTS project in Ghaziabad: Sahibabad, Ghaziabad City, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot. It is anticipated that the 82-kilometre corridor will see up to 800,000 travellers each day. About 25 stations make up the corridor, 22 of which are in Uttar Pradesh.

