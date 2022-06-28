Durg-Ajmer-Durg Weekly Express to Get Extra Second Sleeper Class Coach in July

The North-Western Railway has decided to temporarily increase the second sleeper class coaches to two pairs of trains for the convenience of the passengers. This has been done to help increase the rail travel experience of passengers. The trains include two pairs of Durg-Ajmer-Durg weekly express.

Additional coaches are being installed to help control the increasing rush of passengers in trains and to give them more convenience. Along with this, an extension is also being provided to trains as per requirement.

As per Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, given the additional passenger traffic, a temporary increase of 01-01 second sleeper class coaches is being provided to Durg-Ajmer-Durg weekly trains for the convenience of the passengers.

Temporary increase of 01-second sleeper class coach in train number 18213/18214, Durg-Ajmer-Durg Weekly Express from Durg from 03.07.22 to 24.07.22 and from Ajmer from 04.07.22 to 25.07.22. has been.

Temporary increase of 01-second sleeper class coach in train number 18207/18208, Durg-Ajmer-Durg Weekly Express, from Durg from 04.07.22 to 25.07.22 and from Ajmer from 05.07.22 to 26.07.22. has been.

As per recent news, North Western Railways also decided to cancel 6 trains due to operational reasons. Therefore, passengers travelling to cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh etc. may face issues during travel. The trains that face cancellation are:

Train No. 20845, Bilaspur-Bikaner Train Service will remain cancelled on 25.06.22, 30.06.22, 02.07.22, 07.07.22 and 09.07.22 (05 trips).

Train No. 20846, Bikaner-Bilaspur train service will remain cancelled on 28.06.22, 03.07.22, 05.07.22, 10.07.22 and 12.07.22 (05 trips).

Train No. 15624, Kamakhya-Bhagat Ki Kothi will remain cancelled on 24.06.22.

Train No. 15623, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Kamakhya will remain cancelled on 28.06.22.

Train No. 20843, Bilaspur-Bhagat Ki Kothi rail service will remain cancelled on 27.06.22, 28.06.22, 04.07.22, and 05.07.22 (04 trips).

Train No. 20844, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bilaspur rail service will remain cancelled on 30.06.22, 02.07.22, 07.07.22, and 09.07.22 (04 trips).

