Mumbai-based electric vehicle start-up PMV Electric has announced that it is launching an electric quadricycle called EaS-E that would be attractively priced in the budget segment. It will be available in India for purchase in the next few months.

The four-wheeler is available in a variety of configurations (base/mid/long-range) ranging from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new car — dubbed EaS-E, short for Eco-friendly and Sustainable Electric — has four doors but just one seat in the front and one in the back. It looks similar to the Citroen AMI and the MG E200 in terms of the overall design.

Additionally, the utilisation of Remote Parking Assist, Remote Key Connectivity, a touchscreen infotainment system, a USB charging port and Cruise Control are among the highlights of the car’s feature list. Steering Mounted Controls, OTA updates, Digital Instrument Cluster, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Electronically Controlled Mirrors, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, and LED Headlamps are also included.

The smart microcar will have a wheelbase of 2,087 mm and a ground clearance of 170 mm. The vehicle also has an EaS-E mode for hands-free driving in traffic. In this mode, the steering mounted controls will allow you to drive forward with the “+" button up to 20 kmph and brake with the “-" button.

There are a variety of colour options available in a dual-tone exterior theme, including silver, white, green, red, orange, black, blue, yellow, brown and beige.

The EaS-E is a totally electric ‘Smart Microcar’ that is designed for daily use. The EaS-E 2 Seater costs (beginning at) Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom). The ranges are divided into three categories: 120 km, 160 km, and 200 km.

It is noteworthy that currently Tata Tigor EV is the cheapest passenger 4-wheeler EV, costing over Rs 10 lakh.

However, with its 3 kW AC charger, PMV Electric said that the vehicle can be fully charged in under four hours. It also stated that the battery cells will last between 5-8 years, depending on how the car is used.

EaS-E is currently available for online booking (via its website) for a refundable deposit of Rs 2,000, with the electric car expected to be launched in July and delivered in the second half of the year. Customers will be sold EaS-E through a D2C (direct to consumer) model. The company expects to sell approximately 15,000 units in its first year of operation.

