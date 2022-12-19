East Central Railway Arrests 325 People for Chain Pulling, Rs 1.31 Recovered in Fine

Chain pulling in trains without a justifiable reason has been a menace for a long time. Unwarranted delays and inconveniences to commuters are often caused by these chain-pulling incidents. East Central Railway has been taking regular action against those who stop trains by chain pulling without any reason.

A total of 325 people have been arrested by the Railway Protection Force while taking action against chain pulling under Section 141 of the Railway Act. A total of whom Rs 1.31 lakh has been recovered as a fine. Let us see how many people have been arrested from this division.

Seventy people were arrested for chain pulling without any reason in the Samastipur division, from whom Rs 26,000 have been recovered as a fine. Similarly, 53 people have been arrested in Sonpur division by the Railway Protection Force, from whom a fine of Rs 19 thousand has been collected.

Advertisement

On the other hand, 43 people have been arrested in Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Mandal, from whom a fine of Rs 13 thousand has been collected. And in the Dhanbad division, 17 people were arrested for illegal chain pulling from whom Rs 11 thousand have been recovered as a fine. Out of these, a maximum of 142 people have been caught in Danapur Mandal, from whom Rs 61 thousand has been collected as a fine.

Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway, Virendra Kumar said that while travelling on the train, many passengers stop the train without any reason by pulling the chain which causes delays and problems for other commuters.

Read all the Latest Auto News here