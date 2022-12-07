East Central Railway Deploys Security Forces On Train To Tackle Chain-Pulling Menace

If you are a frequent commuter by train, you must be aware of the chain-pulling menace. Many do it for extremely trivial reasons while others do it for no reason at all, causing great inconvenience to all other passengers. To tackle this problem, East Central Railway has deployed security forces on trains. These forces will closely monitor passengers as well as the area where the chain is located. If a chain is pulled without substantial reason, immediate action will be taken against the perpetrators.

According to East Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Birendra Kumar, a lot of passengers pull the train chain randomly while travelling. According to him, 32 trains on various East Central Railway sections experienced chain pulling last week, which had an impact on several trains’ punctuality. Birendra Kumar said that the security forces deployed had been given full authority to detain any person attempting to pull the chain without a justified reason.

The Central Railway has consistently pursued legal action against persons who obstruct trains by chain-pulling. Between November 26 and December 2 this year, the Railway Protection Force made a total of 171 arrests while enforcing Section 141 of the Railway Act prohibiting chain pulling. In the Danapur division, a maximum of 81 of these individuals have been detained. On the other hand, 35 persons were arbitrarily detained for chain pulling in the Samastipur division.

