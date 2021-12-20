EgyptAir to Resume Direct Flights Between Cairo and Toronto Starting Tomorrow

EgyptAir has announced the resumption of direct flights between Cairo and Toronto after the Canadian government lifted its travel ban on Egypt and several African countries.

“EgyptAir announced the resumption of the flights between Cairo and Toronto - Canada starting next Tuesday, December 21, 2021," Xinhua news agency quoted the flag carrier as saying in a statement.

The announcement came a day after Canada’s federal government lifted its travel ban imposed in late November on 10 African countries including Egypt over concerns related to the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 Omicron: International Flights to Resume on Jan 31 in India - Details Here

Advertisement

Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Friday that the ban announced last month aimed “to slow the arrival of Omicron in Canada and buy us some time".

“Given the current situation, this measure has served its purpose and is no longer needed," he added.

In India, he DGCA has announced that commercial international flights from India will resume on January 31 amid rising fear of the new Omicron variant. Ahead of this, the DGCA had announced that the scheduled flight will resume from December 15. This order was revised when the nation displayed concerns over another wave due to the new variant. The DGCA had also announced that the order would not affect the current flights that are operating as it is only for the complete resumption that has now been postponed.

>Also Watch:

Last month, the Centre decided to normalise international flight operations, which remained suspended from March 2020. DGCA further said that the air bubble arrangement that India has with several countries should remain intact.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.