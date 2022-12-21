EKA Mobility Unveils India's First Electric Bus with Level 2 ADAS Tech, Details Here

EKA Mobility, in association with NuPort Robotics, has presented an electric bus with Level 2 ADAS technology. Being touted as India’s First Level 2 enabled ADAS Electric Bus, it gets features like Forward Collision Assistance (FCA), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Left Right indicator views (LRV), Reverse Parking View (RPV), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) and Post-Incident Analysis (PIDA).

Speaking on the partnership, Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA & Pinnacle Industries Limited, highlighted, “Earlier this year we announced our partnership with NuPort, and today we have achieved and deployed Level 2 ADAS capability on our buses for safer transportation on Indian roads. We as a company believe in ‘think global and act local’, and this partnership strengthens our vision to transform our country’s public transportation, making it technologically advanced, efficient, and safe."

NuPort, a Canadian autonomous trucking company, has deployed Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the commercial-ready Level 2 ADAS electric bus. With this deployment, NuPort has solved the detection of complex traffic conditions and is able to detect and predict the speeds of Indian traffic with high accuracy. Conditions such as bumper-to-bumper traffic which is frequent on most Indian roads are seamlessly detected by NuPort’s in-house proprietary AI technology.

Speaking on the partnership, Raghavender Sahdev, CEO, NuPort Robotics, mentioned, “Today with the support of EKA Mobility, we have achieved robust and safe deployment of Level 2 autonomy features for commercial electric buses for Indian roads. Over the next few years, we will deploy our technology across India, with EKA being our first Indian customer."

EKA and NuPort will release a working demonstration of its ADAS functionality shortly. It is believed that deployment of this technology will reduce accident rates involving public transportation vehicles on Indian roads significantly in the coming years. Over the next few years, the technology will be deployed on 5,000 EKA Mobility’s electric buses which will operate on different Indian state roads.

“We are proud to be the first movers in bringing India’s smartest electric bus. We look forward to continuing our commitment toward creating a new community in global CV electric mobility equipped with powerful technology for mass adoption," added Mehta.

