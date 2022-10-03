Electric Scooter Battery Blast: 7 Year Old Boy Dead After Severe Burns in Vasai

The blast in the battery of an electric scooter has consumed the life of a 7-year old boy in Vasai, Palghar. Reportedly, it was a detachable 24 Ah Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) unit which blew up due to excessive heating.

This is not the first instance of electric scooter battery exploding and people dying as a few months back almost similar incident happened in Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh where another individual lost life due to the EV battery detonating in the house.

Coming back to the death of the 7-year old Shabbir Ansari, it has been learnt that the battery of the e-scooter kept in his house exploded while being charged on September 23 in the wee hours of morning around 04:30 AM. Due to the explosion, the television set in the room caught fire. The boy was sleeping along with his mother at the time of the incident, a police official said.

“Shabbir’s father had brought the assembled e-scooter from Jaipur and kept the battery for charging in the living room. Prima facie, the battery exploded due to excess heating," the cop said. The brand and model of the electric scooter is still not known.

With inputs from PTI

