Elon Musk Corrects Joe Biden on Twitter, Says Tesla Invested More in EV than Ford, GM Combined

Tesla has hit out at US President Joe Biden and corrected him after the latter tweeted in support of GM, Ford, claiming that the automakers are creating thousands of jobs and making the largest investment in the country. In his tweet, Joe Biden said “Ford is investing $11B to build electric vehicles—creating 11,000 jobs across the country. GM is making the largest investment in its history—$7B to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who took a jibe at Biden’s tweet said “Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles & is investing more than double GM + Ford combined. [fyi to person controlling this twitter]" ​

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Biden, for the first time, publicly acknowledged Tesla, noting the company’s status as the nation’s largest producer of electric vehicles. The mention of Tesla came during Biden’s speech to promote American companies responsible for expanding the nation’s EV infrastructure. Earlier too, the mention was sandwiched between shoutouts to legacy automakers General Motors and Ford Motor, as well as smaller EV companies Rivian Automotive and Proterra.

The US President had reportedly avoided mentioning the company so far as president due to a decision that is driven by his perception that Tesla is anti-union. Ahead of that, Musk has taken jibes at Biden’s pro-union and infrastructure spending plans, as well as his apparent indifference to Musk, his companies, and Tesla’s leadership in electric vehicle manufacturing and charging infrastructure.

Also Watch:

Advertisement

The CEO’s comments have ranged from calling Biden a “damp sock puppet in human form," to accusing the president of being “controlled by unions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.