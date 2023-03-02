Home » News » Auto » Elon Musk Plans to Open Next Tesla Gigafactory in Mexico

Elon Musk Plans to Open Next Tesla Gigafactory in Mexico

Elon Musk is expected to present the long-awaited and often teased Master Plan 3 during the investor day at the company's Gigafactory Texas

Advertisement

IANS

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 12:26 IST

San Francisco

Image Used for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Image Used for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Elon Musk has chosen Mexico for the next Tesla Gigafactory and will reveal more about it during the company’s investor day.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that Tesla agreed to use recycled water at the plant in Monterrey throughout the manufacturing process.

“He (Musk) was very responsive, understanding our concerns and accepting our proposals," said the President.

Also Read: New Automotive 5G Platform From Qualcomm For Connected Vehicles

RELATED NEWS

Musk is expected to present the long-awaited and often teased ‘Master Plan 3’ during the investor day on March 1 (US time) at the company’s Gigafactory Texas located near Austin, Texas, reports TechCrunch.

Tesla has several factories in the US, including in Fremont, California. The electric car-maker also has factories near Berlin and Shanghai.

Advertisement

US automakers Ford and GM, German automaker Volkswagen and Japanese companies Honda, Nissan and Toyota have vehicle assembly plants in Mexico.

GM, Kia and Stellantis have factories in Monterrey. “I want to thank Elon Musk, who was very respectful and understood the importance of addressing the problem of water scarcity," the Mexican President was quoted as saying in reports.

Musk was reportedly touring three Mexican states in December 2022. It was reported locally that the automaker plans an initial investment of $800 million to $1 billion.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 02, 2023, 12:26 IST
last updated: March 02, 2023, 12:26 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Radhika Merchant, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Holi 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani And Other Celeb-approved White Outfits You Can Wear This Year