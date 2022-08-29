While beta testers are usually expected to report bugs and problems with any feature, Elon Musk was left unpleased by a Tesla owner’s complaint about the car’s self-drive feature. The electric automaker is set to launch its Full Self Driving (FSD) feature as a paid service in future and has been testing it with a group of Tesla owners at their request. One of the members of this beta tester group complained about the feature on Twitter and said that it still needed a lot of work.

“Unfortunately, I have to say I’m still having to intervene to correct #FSDBeta 10.69 in my area. Still lots of work to go. I know this is probably not a popular opinion but the focusing on the “Chuck" complex left is getting ahead of the needs of some more basic control issues," he tweeted.

However, the complaint did not go down well with Musk who told the Tesla owner to stop complaining. “10.69 is in limited release for a reason. Please do not ask to be included in early beta releases and then complain, " the Tesla boss replied.

Following it up with another tweet after many users asked him to apologize, Musk clarified that the Twitter user was part of Tesla’s beta testing team for the FSD feature since it was first introduced to only 1000 cars, most of which were owned by the company’s employee. He added that the early beta version was bound to have issues or else it would be rolled out widely. So, the Twitter user publicly complained about something he asked for, was wrong.

Tesla rolled out the FSD feature to the first batch of beta testers for $3,000 but has now raised the prices to $ 12,000 for purchases made till September 5.

The feature enables Tesla vehicles to drive independently to a destination entered in the car’s navigation system. However, the driver is required to be attentive all the time and need to take control whenever needed.

