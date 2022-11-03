Elon Musk's New Rs 646 Crore Gulfstream G700 Private Jet: All You Need to Know

Elon Musk, the new owner of micro-blogging and social networking website Twitter, has a huge penchant for private jets which is not hidden from anyone. Now the Tesla and SpaceX head has ordered a Gulfstream G700 for himself. As per reports, the new jet is going to cost a staggering $78 million (Rs 646 crore) while coming with a plethora of luxurious facilities.

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world and now the billionaire has decided to order the top-of-the-line Gulfstream G700 jet which can travel non-stop between Austin and Hong Kong. It has a maximum flying range of 75,000 nautical miles without the need of refuelling. The aircraft can soar upto a height of 51,000 feet while boasting of the most spacious cabin in the history due to its length of 109 feet and 10 inches. The cabin length alone stands at more than 57 feet.

Being manufactured by American aircraft company Gulfstream Aerospace, the G700 is one of the biggest jet planes to be ever made. Powering it are a couple of all-new high-thrust powertrains from Rolls-Royce, as per the Gulfstream website. This aircraft was introduced three years back in October 2019 with an award-winning Symmetry Flight Deck.

Elon Musk has ordered a 19-seater G700 which will have 20 oval windows of size 28" x 21". Besides two lavatories and the cabin, it will have four living areas where the passengers on-board can dine, relax and work. The Gulfstream G700 also comes with full-sized luxurious beds for sleeping purposes while the dining section features a microwave and an oven. The on-board experience is further enriched by the Wi-Fi system.

While Musk has already paid for the G700, the delivery could be delayed by a few months due to the software review of the aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration. In all likelihood, Musk might be able to fly in the G700 by early 2023.

