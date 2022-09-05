Enjoy Your Festive Season In Kerala With This Amazing IRCTC Tour Package

If you are planning to visit Kerala in October, the Indian Railways got you covered. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a luxurious and affordable air tour package under the 75th year of Independence and the “Dekho Apna Desh" program.

The announcement came from the official Twitter account of IRCTC. The trip would be for 6 nights and 7 days. The package will start from Lucknow. The travellers will get a chance to visit Coimbatore, Munnar, Thekkady and Alleppey.

People opting to take the tour package don’t need t worry about their food and beverages as all of it is included in the package. Along with breakfast and dinner, hotels to stay at night will also be provided.

The Air Tour package tweet captioned, “Fall in love with the serene beaches, lush hill stations, exotic wildlife with IRCTC’s Amazing Kerala tour package," has many details mentioned. The package cost per person opting for triple occupancy is Rs 47,200. For double occupancy, the expenditure would be Rs 49,900 and for the passengers going for single occupancy, the expenditure would turn out to be Rs 64,200. For a child of age 5-11 years with a bed, the charge will be Rs. 40,550. Without the bed, the same child package would cost Rs. 38,100. For a child of ages 2-5 years, the package without a bed will cost Rs. 28,050.

Tour Package Highlights

Package Name – Amazing Kerala (NLA73)

Tour Duration – 6 nights/ 7 days

Destinations Covered – Coimbatore, Munnar, Thekkady, Alleppey

Tour Date – starts from October 15, 2022

Meal Plan – Breakfast and Dinner included

Travel Mode – Flight

Departure Time – 10.05 Am from Lucknow Airport

The booking for the air tour package can be made from the official IRCTC tourism website – www.irctctourism.com. Offline bookings can be done from IRTCT tourist Facilitation Centers, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

