'Environmental Warriors' Vandalise Ferrari Supercars at Paris Motor Show, Here's Why

The Paris Motor Show is one of the biggest events when it comes to automotive exhibitions. But this year’s Paris Motor Show has grabbed the headlines following the minutes-long climate stunt by environmental activists. Several brands displayed their electric vehicles at the recently concluded 2022 Paris Motor Show.

However, some members of the global environmental activist group went on a protest, holding up banners and chanting slogans. Some of them even smeared black paint on supercars' bonnets and glued their hands to them.

These activists, belonging to the Extinction Rebellion group, believe that automakers are promoting electric vehicles to cover up their polluting line of work. According to reports, these activists also alleged that the global car industry is promoting individual transport options instead of investing in mass transit options. The group called for an end to promoting individual ownership of private vehicles and improving public transportation. The reasoning behind their belief is that promotion of personal vehicles is not feasible, considering the current fuel and electricity prices.

If reports are to be believed, some members of the group even vandalised a Ferrari Testarossa worth $180,000.

Extinction Rebellion is a new group of environmental activists who rely on civil disobedience to draw attention to their cause. The group aims to compel governments around the world to take action and avoid tipping points in the climate system, biodiversity loss, and the risk of social and ecological collapse.

Extinction Rebellion has been often condemned for causing disruption to ordinary members of the public. 11 activists of the group were arrested for their stunt at the Paris Motor Show. Many car enthusiasts have criticized the group on social media for vandalizing iconic supercars. Interestingly, this is not the first time that a protest like this took place. Recently, another group of environmental activists glued themselves to the floor of a Volkswagen dealership in Wolfsburg, Germany.

