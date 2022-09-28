EV Manufacturers Granted More Time to Comply with Battery Safety Standards

The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has granted more time to EV manufacturers for complying with the battery safety standards announced earlier this year. Furthermore, the Ministry has also added multiple new safety provisions in the battery safety norms, which will come into effect in two phases. The earlier deadline of October 1 has been extended to December 1, 2022.

The first phase of the new safety provisions will come into effect from December 1, 2022 as stated above while the second phase will be implemented from March 31, 2023.

The official statement reads, “To strengthen the safety parameters for the testing of the batteries used in Electric Vehicles, Amendment-2, which was effective from 01st October 2022, was issued to both the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS)-156 and AIS-038 (Rev 2). For the OEMs to be better equipped to comply /implement the provisions prescribed under the standards AIS-156 and AIS 038 (Rev 2), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to implement the Amendment 3 of the said AIS, as hosted on Ministry’s website, in two phases: Phase 1 w.e.f. 01st December 2022 Phase 2 w.e.f. 31st March 2023"

Recently, several fire incidents were reported in electric scooters. Some of the prominent electric scooters presently on sale in India such as Ola S1, Okinawa iPraise+ and Pure EV EPluto 7G caught fire in April 2021. Hence, the government had to set up a committee to thoroughly probe these incidents and investigate the safety related concerns. As a result of this probe, the Ministry has taken a decision to introduce additional safety provisions.

The additional safety provisions introduced by the Ministry are in regard with battery cells, battery pack design, on-board charger, and thermal propagation occuring due to internal cell short circuits, subsequently leading to a fire.

“Based on the recommendations of the expert committee report, the ministry on August 29, 2022, has issued amendment to AIS 156- Specific requirements for motor vehicles of L category with electric power train, and amendment 2 to AIS 038 Rev. 2 - Specific requirements for Electric Power Train of motor vehicles of M category and N category (motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods which may also carry persons in addition to the goods)," the official statement read.

“The notification to mandate amended AIS 156 and AIS 038 Rev.2 standards for the respective categories of electric vehicles with effect from 1 October 2022 is in progress," it said.

For those not aware of L and M categories of motor vehicles, they stand for vehicles with less than four wheels (quadricycle) and vehicles with at least four wheels, respectively.

