EVTRIC Motors Unveils Three Electric Two-Wheelers at EV India Expo 2021

EVTRIC Motors has showcased three electric two-wheelers in the country. The EVTRIC Rise, EVTRIC Mighty and EVTRIC Ride Pro were unveiled at the EV India Expo 2021 held at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. The brand claims to have already weaved a strong network of more than 70 distributors pan India. It targets to reach a mark of 150 distributors until the fiscal end. So far, it has a considerable presence in Maharashtra, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Delhi- NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal in fiscal 2021-22 itself.

Commenting on EVTRIC’s participation, Manoj Patil, Founder & MD, EVTRIC Motors“ The entire EVTRIC team has been putting a lot of efforts to offer quality products that raise the bars in the EV two-wheeler industry in India. This EV India Expo 2021 provided us with the perfect opportunity to unveil the striking innovations that are gaining a lot of acknowledgement and praise from the industry honchos, visitors, auto experts and users. We have designed this product array further to in-depth market research and customer feedback. EV is new in India and there is so much to be done, however, if customer mindset is not taken into sincere consideration, the overall growth rate of the industry will only get dent. Therefore, we are a customer-first brand, and are presenting the products on the lines that meet the expectations in terms of unique features, eye-catching design, and fine technology.

EVTRIC Rise is the company’s electric motorcycle, which is said to flaunt an elegant style along with high-end technology. Considering that to a lot of users charging has been an intriguing factor, the brand has equipped the bike with a 3.0 kWh Lithium-ion, detachable battery thus, ensuring charging convenience. The bike can clock a top speed of 100 km/hr and is capable of running for over 120 kilometres on a single charge.

EVTRIC Mighty, on the other hand, is the company’s electric scooter by the brand that offers a mix of bling and comfort to the riders. It easily reaches a maximum speed of 70 km/hr and can run for 90 kilometres on a single full charge. EVTRIC Ride Pro is another e-scooter unveiled by the homegrown brand is a high-end model in the showcase that reaches a top speed of 75 km/hr, offering a range of 90 kilometres. EVTRIC Ride Pro is the advanced version of the previously launched EVTRIC Ride scooter by the brand that had entered the market in August this year.

