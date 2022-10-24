Fahadh Fassil Buys Mini Cooper Countryman JCW; Here's What's Special About the Car

Fahadh Faasil has bought a new MINI Cooper Countryman S JCW. Recently, the Malayalam actor shared a photograph of his new vehicle on Instagram. The picture appears to be clicked at a car showroom, wherein the actor is seen beaming with joy as he takes the delivery of his new car. In the caption, he wrote “Owned new MINI.”



The price of MINI Cooper Countryman S JCW is around Rs 47 lakh. The car offers several customization options when it comes to exterior styling and interior features.

This MINI Cooper sports a hexagonal radiator grille with a honeycomb pattern. The John Cooper Works bonnet stripes add a distinctively sporty look to the vehicle. For a better driving experience, the car comes with a John Cooper Works Aerodynamic kit. The vehicle has also got a contrasting paint finish from the roof and mirror caps.

The car boasts of a multifunctional steering wheel which is mated to an 8.8-inch touchscreen system. There’s an optional MINI Wired Package that comes with Bluetooth, enhanced wireless charging, and a navigation system. The standard technology in the hatchback includes an auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air flaps, and electromechanical power steering.

The engine of the car comes mated with an eight-speed double-clutch Steptronic transmission. The powertrain is a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder TwinPower turbo engine that generates 228bhp and 320Nm of torque between 1,450 - 4,800rpm.

In addition to his new MINI Cooper Countryman S JCW, Fahadh Faasil owns several other exquisite cars. His impressive collection of cars can make any enthusiast envious. The Vikram actor is a proud owner of a Lamborghini Urus. Fahadh’s SUV is in the Grigio Keres shade. He also added a sporty Porsche 911 Carrera S to his impressive garage in 2020.

