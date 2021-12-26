Ferrari Plans to Unveil 2022 Formula One Car in Mid-February

Ferrari plans to launch their 2022 F1 car next year sometime in mid-February. The Scuderia Ferrari F1 team is the first to reveal the timeline for the launching of its 2022 season challenger.

Ferrari will undergo a technical overhaul as Formula One enters a new year. The Italian luxury sports car manufacturer will look to build on its improved aerodynamic performance following a change in the F1 regulations with the target of making them easier to race and overtake. 2021 saw it redeem from its worst-ever season in four decades to conclude third in the standings and score two pole positions and five podiums.

After being bereft of success in the recent past, Ferrari will be keen to start 2022 in F1 on a good note. The 2020 campaign was dismal as they finished sixth in the constructors' championship. It took immense effort from Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to help restore portions of the automaker’s pride in 2021. According to a report in Sportsrush, Team principal Mattia Binotto offered the first details about the upcoming car launch at Ferrari’s annual end-of-year Christmas media event. “We have not decided the date yet. From the 16th to the 18th of February, that will be the date, but it’s something that will be finalised in the next weeks,” Binotto was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

At the media event, the Swiss-born Italian engineer shared the launch details and mentioned the progress is up to speed with the plan. “We have no guide on what is going on with the others,” he added.

Binotto asserted that it is vital for him that the objectives are accomplished and that they will be keen on capitalising on the opportunity presented with the aerodynamic regulatory changes. He also spoke about a budget cap that was reinstated this year which definitely poses a big challenge.

>Also Watch:

Advertisement

The 2022 season will see a completely new look in cars for the Formula 1 World Championship. The changes will potentially be a reset button for the championship, evoking prospects of an evenly-matched contest between all teams.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.