Finnair Launches Mumbai-Helsinki Direct Flight Thrice a Week

Finnair has started direct flight between Mumbai and Helsinki from August 7 which will operate thrice a week. It was launched at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport where the inaugural flight AY125 arrived in Mumbai on August 7 at 05:15 AM. The first flight to Helsinki, Finland took off from CSMIA at 07:10 AM on the same day.

The maiden flight AY126 departing to Finland from India was carrying passengers in full capacity on board. With the direct connectivity between Finland and India, people in India now will have uniterrupted access to not only Finland but also to various other destinations in United States and Europe. Finnair is headquartered in Helsinki and operated between between Asia, North America, and Europe with both passenger and cargo flights.

Speaking about Finnair starting operations from Mumbai, a CSMIA spokesperson said “CSMIA is extremely delighted with the association with Finnair, one of the leading airlines catering to routes across Asia, U.S, and Europe. With an aim to provide passengers with unparalleled travel across geographies, the partnership is not just a step towards direct connectivity to Finland but is a testament to CSMIA’s constant effort to expand the portfolio of destinations around the world and vision to contribute to the global travel network."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here