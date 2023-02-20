Home » News » Auto » Fire at Thane Auto Spare Parts Garage, No Casualties Reported

Fire at Thane Auto Spare Parts Garage, No Casualties Reported

No one was injured in the fire which erupted at around 5 am in the 2,000 sq ft garage located in Majiwada area, Thane

PTI

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 19:30 IST

Thane, India

Image for representation. (Photo: IANS)
Image for representation. (Photo: IANS)

A fire broke out in a garage where motor vehicle spare parts and other items were kept in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Monday morning, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the fire which erupted at around 5 am in the 2,000 sq ft garage located in Majiwada area, Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

Soon after being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot. The blaze was extinguished by around 6 am, he said.

Some old auto parts, grease and other spare parts of vehicles were completely destroyed in the fire, the official said.

Cooling operation is underway and the cause of the fire is being ascertained, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 20, 2023, 19:30 IST
