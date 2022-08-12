First EV by Mahindra their Future Plans, Everything You Should Know

The Mahindra e2o was an electric car produced between 2016 and 2019 by Mahindra Electric for the Indian market. In 2001, Maini launched the Reva, a two-seater electric car for Indian roads.

In 1993 and Maini started an electric vehicles business after finishing his studies. In 2001, Maini launched the Reva, a two-seater electric car for Indian roads. After a global search for EV technology, M&M acquired a 55 percent stake in Reva Electric Vehicle Company in 2010. It had sold around 5,000 cars by then.

Not many know this but India’s electric vehicles journey had an early start with Bijlee, made by Mahindra & Mahindra way back in 1999. This first step didn’t help M&M on the EV journey.

M&M today is working to push India’s EV sector with the goal of putting half a million electric vehicles on Indian roads by 2025. Around INR 1,700 crore has already been invested in the business in India, and another INR 500 crore has been set aside for a new research and development (R&D) center. M&M is a founding member of Formula E, the international electric vehicles race car circuit, and has also unveiled a super-premium luxury electric vehicle in Europe called the Battista.

Growth in the EV sector in India has been slow over the decades but it has picked up pace in the last couple of years. M&M sold 14,000+ EVs in the financial year 2019-20, a 40 percent jump over 2018-19. According to Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO of Mahindra Electric.

The first launch from the new company Mahindra Reva was the Mahindra e2o. The Indian market took a while to warm up to electric vehicles, revenues were slow to grow and it took a push from the Indian government to get it going. The scenario has changed in the last few years.

Goenka said that EVs can have an impact in two major ways, lowering pollution and cutting the oil import bill. M&M is focused on the entire electric ecosystem and is the biggest Indian investor in EVs. Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd. is working on vehicles across the battery range between 48 volts and 650 volts.

Seems like Mahindra and Mahindra is all geared up for some fantastic electric car options. This will bring in interesting competition as TATA, MG, Honda, and Suzuki are already working hard to provide quick charging vehicles that can do longer miles for their consumers.

