Fisker Ocean All-Electric SUV with 630 Km Range Debuts at 2022 Mobile World Congress

EV maker Fisker has debuted its Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV to the European market at the 2022 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The five-passenger Fisker Ocean Sport features a range of 440 KM (WLTP estimate) with a starting price of $37,499 in the US (excluding taxes and incentives) and €41,900 in Spain (incl. VAT, excluding subsidies). That’s roughly around the Rs 30 to 40 lakh mark.

The top trim Fisker Ocean Extreme travels 350 miles (EPA estimate)/630 KM (WLTP estimate) on a single charge with dual-motor AWD, three driving modes, and a host of first-to-market safety features.

“Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is the ideal place to showcase the Fisker Ocean, as our vehicle is full of advanced technology, including over-the-air offerings that we will take to a new level," CEO Henrik Fisker said. “With the Fisker Ocean’s combination of performance, value, and sustainability, I believe we have a unique electric vehicle with industry-first features, such as California mode, a 17.1-inch rotating screen, and the longest range in our segment"

“Europe is critical to the company’s success as we work towards building the most sustainable vehicle and starting production in November," he added.

As evidence of progress toward that goal, 47 prototypes of the Fisker Ocean are under construction, and Fisker himself reviewed their development the week before Mobile World Congress.

Fisker is developing a comprehensive and well-integrated European strategy. In 2021, the Manhattan Beach, California-based startup established an office in Munich and is rapidly adding staff to serve a fast-growing electric vehicle market.

The company is constructing its first European-based brand experience centre in Munich, with plans for additional centres in other European countries. The company’s industry-leading basic warranty of six years, 60,000 miles/100,000 kilometres; powertrain warranty of 10 years, 100,000 miles/160,000 kilometres; and battery warranty of 10 years, 100,000 miles/160,000 kilometres (whichever comes first in all cases) will be supported by service centres throughout the region.

For service, the company is offering at-home vehicle pick-up, or Fisker Mobile Service, for customers who prefer skilled technicians to come to them. (The Fisker Ocean warranty also includes corrosion and coverage and roadside assistance.)

Finally, in 2021, Fisker created its Fisker Magic Works and chose England as the division’s headquarters. This branch of the Fisker organization will develop special editions of the company’s vehicles alongside new, high-performance projects combining sustainability with Henrik Fisker’s commitment to beautiful, emotional design.

