Flying from Mumbai on Diwali Weekend Will Cost a Bomb, Check Airfares Here

Based in Mumbai and planning a weekend getaway during Diwali which falls a couple of weeks later, reading it further could come as a shocker for you. The flight ticket prices have skyrocketed to another level for various destinations like Srinagar, Kochi, Kolkata etc. to name a few and it could really bleed your wallet.

The unrealistically expensive airfares are a subsequent result of Union government’s decision of removal of airfare capping. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had set upper and lower limits for air fares during the COVID-19 pandemic and after two years, it was pulled out so that the airlines can set the fare as per the demand.

The air fares from Mumbai to various non-metro cities are well above Rs 20,000 for to and fro travel on non-stop flights. However, Delhites have some respite as fares are relatively on the lower side for most of the destinations, falling well below Rs 20,000.

The Mumbai-Kochi flight fares are at an all-time high on October 21, 22 and 23. The most affordable direct flight between the two cities is costing well beyond Rs 20,000. On the other hand, the Delhi-Kochi non-stop flight is priced at Rs 18,300. Though, one of the few direct flights from Delhi that has fare above Rs 20,000 is for Thiruvananthapuram at a price of Rs 22,300.

Aditya Gupta SVP, hotels and holidays, Yatra.com, said they have witnessed an increase in booking enquiries by 50-60% for festive season this year as compared to 2021. “We are also witnessing significant demand for forward bookings with the popular domestic air travel routes being from Tier 1 to Tier 2 cities - Delhi-Patna and Mumbai-Jaipur, among others. We are optimistic that this festive season will drive demand and create a positive travel sentiment," Gupta added.

Rajesh Magow, co-founder & group CEO MakeMyTrip, said, “We have observed consistent and robust recovery in leisure travel across domestic destinations. As industry data suggests, for domestic air travel, the recovery is around 90% compared to pre-pandemic level. We have similar recovery trends in our business as well."

Below is the list of airfare from Mumbai to several domestic destinations:

Mumbai-Srinagar: Rs 29,000

Mumbai-Jodhpur: Rs 28,600

Mumbai-Raipur: Rs 27,800

Mumbai-Kochi: Rs 27,600

Mumbai-Allahabad: Rs 27,300

Mumbai-Ranchi: Rs 27,000

Mumbai-Lucknow: Rs 26,300

Mumbai-Jaipur: Rs 25,400

Mumbai-Kolkata: Rs 24,300

Mumbai-Dehradun: Rs 23,800

