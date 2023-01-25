For Greener Fuel Push, Govt Approves Hydrogen in IC Engines in BS IV Vehicles Over 3.5 Tonnes

Taking a step further into pushing greener fuel, the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has allowed the use of hydrogen as an Internal Combustion Engine Fuel in BS lV vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes, the ministry documents seen by News18 show.

To promote vehicles operating on hydrogen fuel, in September 2016, the ministry notified hydrogen as a fuel for automotive application for Bharat Stage VI vehicles. The notification was for vehicles weighing less than or equal to 3.5 tonnes.

“With the new rules, even lV ICE vehicles weighing over 3.5 tonnes can run on hydrogen," a ministry official told News18.

Advertisement

Various hydrogen-powered vehicles have been developed and demonstrated under projects supported by the government.

In September 2020, the ministry has specified the safety and type approval requirements for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 157. Also, in September 2020, 18% blend of Hydrogen with CNG (HCNG) has been notified as an automotive fuel.

What is Hydrogen IC Engines?

The hydrogen internal combustion engines are very similar to the conventional combustion engines with a few differences. It burns hydrogen, in just the same way gasoline or fuel is used in an engine.

A hydrogen internal combustion engine can be produced by simply making a set of modifications to existing petrol and diesel engines and not much heavy investments are needed.

Centre pushing for hydrogen

Advertisement

Addressing the nation on the Independence Day in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the National Hydrogen Mission with an aim of making India a hub for the production and export of green hydrogen.

India is at a crucial juncture in terms of its energy landscape, and green hydrogen has a critical role to play to make the nation self-reliant and energy-independent.

On January 4, 2023, the Union Cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The initial outlay for the mission will be Rs 19,744 crore.

Read all the Latest Auto News here