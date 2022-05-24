For Indian Railways, LoL is Not Something to Laugh About; Here’s What it Means for Western Railway

LoL - the online slang term, short for laughing out loud, is widely used to express laughter in messages and emails. But for the Indian Railways, LoL means Loss of Life. At least this is what a tweet by Western Railway (WR) suggest.

Tweeting about the danger of crossing the railway tracks, WR tweeted an image with LOL as highlighted words. The L in the image stands for Loss, O for Of, and L again for Life.

“Your life is precious & far more important than time. Don’t endanger your life by trespassing the railway tracks. Western Railway appeals to all passengers to abstain from trespassing and use the proper means for going from one platform to another. #SafetyFirst #TravelSafely," WR tweeted. The image also has a warning: Trespassing is punishable under Section 147 of the Railway Act.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) annual report release in October 2021, more than 13,000 train accidents across the country killed nearly 12,000 railway passengers last year in 2020. However, the NCRB report also showed that out of the 13,018 recorded train accidents in 2020, as many as 9,117 of them (70% of the total) took place due to passengers falling off the train or coming on its way while crossing the track.

Earlier this year, Free Press Journal reported that 1,114 trespassers were killed in 2021 in the suburban section of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Quoting sources, it said that 164 deaths due to trespassing were reported between Kalyan- Kasara/ Badlapur section, 133 in Thane section - between Mulund to Mumbra and 107 in the Kurla section of the Central Railway. The report further claimed that Borivli in the Western line saw maximum trespassing deaths – 111.

Indian Railways have time and again come up with messages on social media platform, requesting passengers to avoid crossing the railway tracks.

HERE’S A LOOK AT SOME OF THEM:

As a tweet by Ministry of Railways said: “Trains are faster than they appear to be! Life is a precious gift! Do not endanger it by trespassing tracks at unauthorized places."

