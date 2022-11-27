Force Urbania Van Launched at Rs 28.99 Lakh in India, Can Ferry Upto 17 Occupants

Force Motors has launched the Urbania van in India at a starting price of Rs 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has promised a safe and comfortable experience with the new van that boasts of a number of segment-first features.

The sizeable utility vehicle is being offered in three variants namely Short Wheelbase, Medium Wheelbase, and Long Wheelbase. The shorter one has a wheelbase of 3350 mm with a seating capacity of 10 excluding the driver. The medium wheelbase van has a slightly longer wheelbase of 3615 mm and can ferry 13 passengers besides the driver. The third variant has the longest wheelbase at 4400 mm and can accommodate a maximum of 17 people sans the driver.

Under the hood, the Urbania has a Mercedes-derived 2.6L CR ED TCIC diesel engine that muscles up 115 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque.

Force Motors claims of a total 25 segment-first features in the Urbania that enhance the style, comfort, and safety of the vehicle. The van has been given a muscular look, which according to the carmaker is inspired by bull. On the outside, Urbania features LED daytime running lamps and LED tail lamps as well.

In terms of safety, the Urbania features dual airbags and collapsible steering, advanced ESP, ABS, and EBD, hill hold safety, and a vehicle transponder-based engine immobiliser. The van also offers rollover protection while its front bumper has been designed to ensure minimum injury to a pedestrian in case of an accident. Force Urbania is also equipped with a camera and ultrasonic sensor-based system for reverse parking assistance.

Coming to the interior, Urbania offers the best-in-segment cabin space with minimal noise, vibration, and harshness. The van has been equipped with individual AC vents along with individual reading lamps and USB ports. The seats allow reclining and offer comfort with adequate stand-up height and width.

Other features include a 17.8 cm LCD touchscreen with built-in Bluetooth and camera inputs. One can also use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto through USB mirroring. The van is equipped with 6/8 speaker acoustic system and has been made convenient to drive with an engine start-stop button, tilt and telescopic steering, dashboard-mounted gear lever, and central locking and power windows system.

