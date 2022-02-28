Ford F-150 Production Halted at Kansas City Plant Due to Semiconductor Shortage

Ford Motor Co said on Friday it will halt production at its Kansas city assembly plant that makes F-150 pickup vehicles for a week due to global semiconductor shortages.

Ford’s F-150 plant in Dearborn, Michigan will continue to function, the automaker said. F-150 is Ford’s top selling vehicle and, along with other large utility vehicles and vans, generates the bulk of the company’s global profit.

Earlier this month, Ford said it would continue to idle some of its assembly plants in the week of Feb. 14 due to semiconductor bottlenecks.

A shortage of semiconductors that are used for everything from computer management of engines to driver-assistance features has hit several automakers across the globe forcing some to produce vehicles without certain features.

Shares in Ford, which more than doubled in market value last year, closed 4% higher on Friday, with the market rebounding for a second day from the sharp selloff leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

