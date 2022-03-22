Ford Files Patent for Hydrogen-Powered Combustion Engine

Ever since the move of automobiles from being mechanical machines to electric vehicles, brands around the world have made a shift from mass-producing purely fuel-based engines to both EV and traditional engines. Automobile giant Ford is one such company that is bifurcating its business model into two parts – Model E for Electric vehicles and Blue division which would continue working on traditional combustion models. Recently, Ford has hinted at working on a very interesting model as they patented the Hydrogen-powered combustion engine, as reported by Muscle Cars and Trucks. The petition was filed with the U.S Patent and Trademark Office for a hydrogen-based combustion engine.

A hydrogen fuel-based engine runs on a propulsion system that is very similar to an electric vehicle. The only difference is the energy source. Unlike Electric vehicles, here the principle is that hydrogen is converted to electricity by the fuel cell and that is what power the combustion engine that runs on hydrogen. However, Ford’s new patent is for a turbocharged combustion engine running on hydrogen.

MCT, another automobile news site, reported that the engine is capable of operating across a variety of air and fuel lambda values. However, this is only claimed to be on paper and the practical applications are yet to be tested. According to sources as reported by Motor1, the lambda values capable of being achieved exceed 2.00 which infers that the air/fuel mix of at least 68 parts air to 1 part hydrogen. For reference, a gasoline engine has lambda values varying between 0.54 and 1.25.

The patent also suggests that the delivery system would involve the injection of hydrogen directly to cylinders and the supply could theoretically produce up to 15 per cent more power than a gasoline engine with a similar system.

The Blue oval patent only covers the combustion method and control of hydrogen mixture and not the entire engine per se.

