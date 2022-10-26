Freddie Mercury-Owned 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow to be Auctioned in London

Vintage car aficionados have something peculiar to look forward to next month at the RM Sotheby’s auction house in London. Among the spectacular offerings, there will be a 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow owned by Freddie Mercury who was the Queen’s lead singer. What’s interesting is that Mercury never got a driving license in his entire life and was always chauffeur-driven in the Silver Shadow.

Freddie Mercury was the owner of Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow for 12 years between 1979-1991. Painted in a Silver Chalice colour scheme, it comes with a blue-themed interior cabin. The car is powered by a 6.75L V8 engine which develops top power of 189 bhp.

The earliest years of this car’s life are not documented but reportedly, the Silver Shadow was purchased by Mercury’s firm Goose Productions Ltd in 1979 while it was maintained and upkept by the singer’s partner Mary Austin. It has been confirmed through a letter from the Queen’s long-time manager Jim Beach that this model of Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow indeed belonged to Freddie Mercury.

Even after the demise of Mercury, the car was used by his sister Kashmira Cooke who eventually purchased it from the Freddie Mercury Estate in 2003. After keeping it for nearly 10 years, she sold it to the current owner in 2013 who has used it more as memorabilia than a car. By the looks of it, it appears as if the Silver Shadow has been lying idle for a long time. In fact, the seller himself suggests that it would be advisable to get the car a detailed inspection and service before getting behind the wheels.

Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow will go under the hammer on November 5 in London and all the money from the sale of this iconic 1074 beauty will go to the Superhumans Center, a charity established to provide aid in Ukraine. RM Sotheby’s expects the Silver Shadow to fetch a hefty £20,000-30,000 (Around Rs 19-28 lakh).

