Free Electric Bus Rides in Delhi for Next 3 Days as City Inducts 150 New e-Buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off 150 new electric buses from the Indraprastha Depot on Tuesday and commuters will get to travel free of cost in these for three days, an official statement said.

“Delhi is going to equal the national record of inducting the most number of buses by inducting 150 electric buses into its public fleet tomorrow. Any person can travel for free in these buses for the coming 3 days from May 24 to 26," the Delhi government statement said.

These state-of-the-art buses, which are zero smoke and zero emission, have CCTV cameras, GPS, 10 panic buttons, ramps for differently abled etc. Three depots at Mundela Kalan, Rajghat, and Rohini Sector-37 have been completely electrified and ready to house these 150 new buses, said the statement.

The electric buses will run on major routes of Delhi - Teevra Mudrika on Ring Road, Route No 502 between Mori Gate and Mehrauli Terminal, Route No E-44 on IP Depot, as well on the Connaught Place, Safdarjung, South Extension, Ashram, Jangpura and India Gate routes.

“Delhi government has always been pushing its people to shift to greener modes of transport and make the switch to EVs. Shifting to public transport, especially sustainable modes of public transport is a lifestyle change that we wish to see in Delhiites," Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

