From 5,939 Daily Passengers in Feb to 26,815 in May, Massive Response to Central Railway’s AC Local Trains in Mumbai

The Central Railway (CR) witnessed a increase in ridership on its air-conditioned (AC) coaches after the fares were slashed by 50% on single journeys from May 5. The prices were reduced for both the Central and Western Railway lines. A single journey fare for a distance of 34 kms (CSMT to Thane) costs Rs 95 and for a distance of 54 kms ( CSMT to Kalyan) costs Rs 105 as compared to the dynamic fare of Rs 526 and Rs 831 respectively, charged by AC road cabs/taxi on call.

Also the number of passengers travelling by AC locals has increased considerably from a daily average of 5,939 passengers in February 2022 to daily average of 26,815 passengers in May 2022 till date. The passenger traffic per day reached its peak on 4 April, 2022 with a count of 51,944 passengers.

Central Railway runs a total of 1810 suburban services including AC locals. With the increase of 12 AC services with effect from May 14 on Main line (CSMT-Kalyan/Titwala /Ambernath) the total AC services (on weekdays) on Main line has increased from 44 to 56.

Now, Titwala and Ambarnath route passengers can also avail the AC services in peak hours. Central Railway has decided to run 14 additional AC services on Sundays and Nominated Holidays also.

The AC local travel is most economical in comparison to other means of air-conditioned transport systems in the city and suburbs. The tremendous response to AC locals has risen after the slashing of single journey ticket rates by 50% with effect from May 5.

The top 5 stations of Central Railway in terms of ticket sales (both single and season ticket) for the period from May 5 to May 15 are:

CSMT - 8,171 tickets

Dombivali - 7,534 tickets

Kalyan - 6,148 tickets

Thane - 5,887 tickets

Ghatkopar - 3,698 tickets

Central Railway has been at the forefront in its efforts to provide a comfortable travel to its passengers and running of AC locals is one of them. The overwhelming response to AC locals has given a boost to CR’s efforts in its motto of giving the best service to its passengers.

Click here to Check Main Line Suburban Time Table with effect from May 14 (including AC local timings): Central-Railway-Timetable

