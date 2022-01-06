From Kia Carens to Audi Q7 Facelift, Five Cars Launching in India During January 2022

As 2021 ends its journey and 2022 kicks off, it seems that the year is starting on a high note. To ensure a smooth journey, this year welcomes some of the most drool-worthy four-wheelers. While some will feel the tarmac for the very first time, others will run in a rejuvenated avatar. Check out the list of five cars that are going to be launched in January 2022.

>Kia Carens

After the immense love that the South Korean carmaker got from the Indian market, Kia has decided to roll out another set of four wheels manufactured in India. As a result, Kia Carens will be available before anywhere else in the world in India. In addition, it will be a three-row MPV, the first-of-its-kind production by Kia. Booking for the vehicle will start from January 14.

>Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq is the premium SUV manufactured by the Czech manufacturer that is returning to the Indian markets in a new avatar. The facelift that the SUV went through has completely changed the feel that it induces when being driven on Indian roads. The car will also be loaded with some high-tech features to keep up with its competitors in the market. The country will witness the return of Skoda Kodiaq on January 10.

>Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux belongs to a segment that is widely popular in the commercial sector, but when it comes to private consumer-base, the sector still needs to get the hang of it. Currently, pick-up trucks in India are being manufactured and sold by Isuzu. Arriving as a competitor, Toyota Hilux is expected to provide more options to pick-up buffs in the country. The official date is yet to be announced, but the car will be launched in January.

>Audi Q7 Facelift

Considered to be one of the epitomes of premium SUVs, the Audi Q7 was discontinued in 2020. However, the car is all set to make a comeback with revamped appearances and accessories. In addition, the four-wheeled beast will be assembled on an Indian production line at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), Maharashtra. The car is expected to make its way to Indian markets in January.

>Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo XC 40 has already made its mark among the interested buyers seeking premium vehicles, but was a fossil-fuelled car. To align with the zero-emission goals being taken globally, the Swedish automaker has decided to roll out one with an electric powertrain.

Powered by a 78kWh battery, the car is no less than its fossil-fuelled sibling. Although there is no official date for the vehicle’s launch, the car is expected to be available for buyers in January.

