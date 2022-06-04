From Tomorrow, India to Allow Over 3,200 International Flights Per Week - Details Here

Over 3,200 departures per week will be operated from India per week during this year’s summer schedule which commences on Sunday. According to aviation regulator DGCA, 1,466 departures per week have been approved for Indian carriers. On the other hand, 1,783 departures per week will be operated by foreign airlines. The Summer Schedule 2022 is effective from March 27, 2022, till October 29, 2022.

“A total of 1,466 departures per week have been approved to 43 destinations in 27 countries," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement. As per the approved schedule, IndiGo will operate 505 departures per week, followed by Air India at 361, Air India Express at 340, SpiceJet at 130, GoAir (GoFirst now) at 74, and Vistara at 56.

Besides, a total of 60 foreign airlines from 40 countries have been given the approval to operate 1,783 frequencies to and from India during ‘Summer Schedule 2022’. Out of the approved schedule, Gulf-based carriers like Emirates will operate 170 departures per week, followed by Oman Air at 115, Air Arabia at 110, Qatar Airways at 99, Gulf Air at 82, Etihad Airways at 80, Saudi Arabian Airlines at 63, and Kuwait Airways at 56.

Furthermore, Sri Lanka Airlines will operate 128 departures per week, Singapore Airlines at 65, British Airways at 49, Thai Airways at 36, Lufthansa German at 32, Malaysia Airlines at 30, Japan Air Lines at 22, Air France at 20, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines at 18 and Aeroflot Russian Airlines at 6. In addition, the Centre has allowed operations to and from India of airlines such as Salam Air, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Qantas, and American Airline.

Recently, the Central government allowed the resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services from March 27.

“After having recognised the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to or from India from March 27, 2022," an official communique had said on March 8.

“The suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger services to or from India, thus, stands extended only up to 2359 hrs IST on March 26, 2022, and air bubble arrangements shall accordingly be extended to this extent only."

Last month, India’s civil aviation regulator had extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till “further orders".

In late 2021, India had announced plans to allow the resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services from December 15, 2021, with certain conditions. However, the plan was postponed due to the emergence of the third Covid wave globally.

India banned the operation of international flights on March 23, 2020, to contain and control the spread of Covid-19. Flight restrictions, however, were later eased under air bubble arrangement with certain countries.

