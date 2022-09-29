Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express to be Flagged Off by PM Modi Tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi will flag off the Gandhinagar Capital- Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express tomorrow, i.e. on September 30, 2022. It will be the third Vande Bharat train to run in the country after New Delhi-Varanasi New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. The passengers travelling in this semi-high speed train will be able to enjoy a health conscious low calorie millet rich regional menu.

It’s made in India train & has acceleration that is quite high. It can attain speed from 0-100 kmph in 52 seconds, said Loco pilot SK Sareen to ANI. Tickets will be available to one and all with effect from October 1, post its inaugural run tomorrow. IRCTC has planned the food menu to suit the train schedule timings includes Morning Tea, Breakfast, Hi-Tea, Lunch and Dinner on the motto “Quality First "

The Vande Bharat train will boast of automatic doors and AC chair car coaches. The inaugural service Train no. 09404 Vande Bharat superfast exp will depart from Gandhinagar Capital to Mumbai central at 10:30 AM and arrive at Mumbai Central at 07:35 PM. Vande Bharat Express, connecting the Capitals of Gujarat and Maharashtra, will run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

Ministry of Railways has approved the introduction of new train number 20901/20902 Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Superfast Exp train (Except Sunday). The train will depart from Mumbai Central at 06:10 AM and reach Gandhinagar Capital at 12:30 PM.

Talking about the features of this train, CPRO of Western Railway zone, Sumit Thakur said, “The Vande Bharat Express offers a myriad of superior amenities which will provide passengers with aircraft like travelling experience and advanced state-of-the-art safety features including Kavach technology - an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System."

“Every coach is equipped with 32-inch screens providing Passenger Information and Infotainment. Divyang-friendly washrooms and seat handle with seat numbers in Braille letters have also been provided," he said.

With inputs from ANI

