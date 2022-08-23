Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indian Railways to Run 6 Additional Ganpati Special Trains between Mumbai and Mangaluru

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: With the Ganpati Festival around the corner, Indian Railways have announced to operate six additional trains between Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Mangaluru Junction to clear the extra rush of passengers. Central Railway has already announced running of 212 Ganpati Specials and with this, the overall Ganpati Specials this year will be 218. Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 30. This festival will end on September 8.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities Return to Mumbai in Full Glory After 2 Yrs | About Preps, Pandal Themes, More

Advertisement

HERE’S COMPLETE OF GANPATI SPECIALS TRAINS BY CENTRAL RAILWAY

01173 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 20.50 hrs on August 24, August 31 and September 7 (3 services) and will arrive Mangaluru Junction at 17.05 hrs next day.

01174 special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 20.15 hrs on August 25, September 1 and September 8 (3 services) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 17.30 hrs next day.

HALTS: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Cancona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Honnavar, Murudeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal and Thokur

COMPOSITION: One First AC, Three AC-2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier, Two Generator vans, o­ne Pantry car.

RESERVATION: Bookings for the special trains no. 01173 on special charges already open at all computerised reservations centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Update: IRCTC to Run 214 Special Trains for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

Ganpati festival is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. A lot of people bring the idol of lord Ganesh to their house during this festival. Lakhs of people from Mumbai and its satellite cities travel to Konkan on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi every year. Hence, this time of the year sees heavy rush on Konkan-bound trains. Konkan and Mumbai are connected as a sizable Maharashtrian population in the mega-city hails from this region.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Announces More Ganpati Festival Special Trains Between Mumbai, Konkan and Karnataka

Earlier, Central Railway had announced 32 additional Ganpati Special Trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganpati Festival 2022. This was in addition to 74 Ganpati Special Trains already announced.

WR TO RUN 60 TRIPS OF 6 PAIRS OF TRAINS

Advertisement

For the convenience of passengers during Ganpati Festival and to clear the extra rush during the festive season, Western Railway will run 60 trips of 6 pairs of Special trains on Special Fare to various destinations. According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details are as under:-

TRAIN NO. 09001/09002 MUMBAI CENTRAL – THOKUR WEEKLY SPECIAL [6 TRIPS]

Train No. 09001 Mumbai Central – Thokur Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Tuesday at 12.00 hrs. & will reach Thokur at 09.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 23rd August, 2022 till 6th September, 2022. Train No. 09002 Thokur- Mumbai Central Special will depart from Thokur every Wednesday at 10.45 hrs. & will reach Mumbai Central at 07.05 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 24th August, 2022 till 7th September, 2022.

Advertisement

HALTS: The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations in both directions.

COMPOSITION: This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

TRAIN NO. 09003/09004 MUMBAI CENTRAL - MADGAON SPECIAL [34 TRIPS]

Train No. 09003 Mumbai Central – Madgaon Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 12.00 hrs. and will reach Madgaon at 04.30 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 24th August, 2022 till 11th September, 2022. Train No. 09004 Madgaon – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Madgaon every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 09.15 hrs. and will reach Mumbai Central at 01.00 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 25th August, 2022 to 12th September, 2022.

HALTS: Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali stations in both directions.

COMPOSITION: This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

TRAIN NO. 09011/09012 BANDRA TERMINUS – KUDAL WEEKLY SPECIAL [6 TRIPS]

Train No. 09011 Bandra Terminus – Kudal Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Thursday at 14.40 hrs. & will reach Kudal at 05.40 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 25th August, 2022 till 08th September, 2022. Train No. 09012 Kudal - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Kudal every Friday at 06.45 hrs. and will reach Bandra Terminus at 21.30 hrs., on the same day. This train will run from 26th August, 2022till 09th September, 2022.

HALTS: Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli & Sindhudurg stations in both directions.

COMPOSITION: This train comprises of Second Class Seating coaches.

TRAIN NO. 09018/09017 UDHNA – MADGAON WEEKLY SPECIAL [6 TRIPS]

Train No. 09018 Udhna – Madgaon Special will depart from Udhna every Friday at 15.25 hrs. and will reach Madgaon at 09.00 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 26th August, 2022 till 09th September, 2022. Train No. 09017 Madgaon -Udhna Special will depart from Madgaon every Saturday at 10.05 hrs. and will reach Udhna at 05.00 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 27th August, 2022 till 10th September, 2022.

HALTS: Navsari, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali stations in both directions.

COMPOSITION: This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

TRAIN NO. 09412/09411 AHMEDABAD – KUDAL WEEKLY SPECIAL [4 TRIPS]

Train No. 09412 Ahmedabad – Kudal Special will depart from Ahmedabad every Tuesday at 09.30 hrs. and will reach Kudal at 05.40 hrs. the next day. This train will run on 30th August, 2022 and 06th September, 2022. Train No. 09411 Kudal - Ahmedabad Special will depart from Kudal every Wednesday at 06.45 hrs. and will reach Ahmedabad at 03.30 hrs., the next day. This train will run on 31st August, 2022 and 07th September, 2022.

HALTS: Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli and Sindhudurg stations in both directions.

COMPOSITION: AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

TRAIN NO. 09150/09149 VISHVAMITRI – KUDAL WEEKLY SPECIAL [4 TRIPS]

Train No. 09150 Vishvamitri – Kudal Special will depart from Vishvamitri every Monday at 10.00 hrs. and will reach Kudal at 05.40 hrs. the next day. This train will run on 29th August, 2022 and 05th September, 2022. Train No. 09149 Kudal –Vishvamitri Special will depart from Kudal every Tuesday at 06.45 hrs. and will reach Vishvamitri at 01.00 hrs.,the next day This train will run on 30th August, 2022 and 06th September, 2022.

HALTS: Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli and Sindhudurg stations in both directions.

COMPOSITION: AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The booking of Train Nos.09001, 09003, 09011, 09018, 09412 and 09150 will open from July 18 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. The above trains will run as Special train on Special fare.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here