Gautam Singhania Spotted with the Exotic McLaren 720S Supercar Worth Rs 4.65 Crore

Raymond boss Gautam Singhania is known for his love of cars and has one of the best car collections in India. Now, Gautam Singhania was spotted next to one of his latest additions to his garage – the McLaren 720S. Not only is this car one of the fastest in the segment but it is also one of the very few McLarens available in India. Gautam Singhania is also known to own a McLaren 570S which was one of the first McLaren supercars to ever make their way into the country.

One of the most popular and successful cars of the company globally, the McLaren 720s comes with a price tag of Rs 4.65 crore (ex-showroom) for the Coupe variant and Rs 5.04 crore for the Spider variant. Similar to the McLaren GT, McLaren offers the 720S with a pre-configured pack which is worth Rs 43.31 lakh. This equips the vehicle with a front suspension lift, premium 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and many other features.

Advertisement

The McLaren 720s houses a 4.0 litre, twin-turbo engine that has an output of 720 hp coupled with 770 Nm of torque. Both the versions of the car can go from 0-100 km/h in just 2.9 sec and on to a top speed of 341 km/h.

>Also Watch:

The convertible roof offered with the Spider takes 11 seconds to open or close and can be operated at speeds of up to 50 km/h.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.