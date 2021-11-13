Go First to Commence 32 New Flights on Domestic Routes in India

Go First, formerly known as GoAir, will introduce 32 new flights to expand its domestic network. The airline will add Amritsar, Surat, Dehradun and Aizawl to its domestic network, and these airports will be connected by direct flights to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Srinagar, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Guwahati, thus enhancing regional connectivity.

The airline said that the addition of new stations will further reinforce its robust network capacity and enhanced connectivity between metros and Tier I cities, offering added choices to the customers.

“We believe that the addition of these new destinations will not only make our network robust, but would also provide customers direct connectivity to metros and other important cities and beyond," said Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First.

Advertisement

>Also Watch:

Furthermore, the agency cited high aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which saw a sharp increase of 94.4 per cent on a YoY basis till November 2021, and this is mainly attributed to increase in crude oil prices.

“This, coupled with relatively low capacity utilisation of aircraft fleet, will continue to weigh on financial performance of Indian carriers in FY2022. Furthermore, the credit profile of most Indian carriers continues to be characterised by a weak liquidity position," it said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.