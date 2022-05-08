Goa Govt to Procure 500 Electric Buses For State's Transport Fleet

Aiming to use green technology to help tourists travel around Goa, the state government has sent a proposal to the central government to procure 500 electric buses to improve the bus transport network in coastal state. The move comes in the wake of facilitating travel of tourist and people of the state.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had recently said that to promote Monsoon tourism, hinterland tourism and explore wildlife sanctuaries of the state, paid public transport on weekends will be started.

Goa government’s Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL) chairman and Navelim MLA Ulhas Tuenkar, told IANS, that the buses will be procured under FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India) scheme.

“Theses buses will be maintained by a private company and it will also provide us with a driver. We have to only recruit conductors on these buses. We will pay Rs 76 per kilometer to this company for the services they offer us." Tuenkar said.

Presently, KTCL has a fleet of 50 electric (air conditioned) buses and more 100 will be added into it after they are delivered towards the second order. “Our third proposal is for 500 e-buses. Once these buses are delivered to us, we will be able to expand our transport route, " Tuenkar said.

“There is a request from the medical fraternity to start a bus service for them, which would take them to their workplace and bring them back home. Similarly schools also have asked for our service. Besides, many MLAs have asked to start the KTCL service in remote areas of the constituency they represent. We are working on these aspects," MLA Tuenkar said.

He said that KTCL presently has 350 odd diesel buses, hence new procurement (of e-buses) will help to widen the scope of services and routes. “we have not procured new diesel buses since the last eight years and there will be no need in the future as we have the option of e-buses now." He said.

Tuenkar said that apart from giving services to the people of the state, KTCL is also trying to give good facilities to tourists visiting here. This will help to promote tourism.

