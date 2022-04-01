Goa Implements Amended Motor Vehicle Act, Here are the New Traffic Challan Fines

The Goa government has imposed the amended Motor Vehicle Act in the state from midnight, which imposes severe penalties on traffic violations. State Director of Transport Rajan Satardekar told reporters that the Road Transport Authority and police were fully geared up to impose the new regulations, which will witness a steep spike in traffic fines related to over-speeding, driving without a valid licence, etc.

“The Motor Vehicle Act was amended sometime back. We are starting its implementation on April 1. The fines under the new MVA have been increased and power to compound has been given to the police and RTO department. So, the implementation will begin at 12 midnight," Satardekar said.

The implementation of the MVA Act, which was passed in Parliament in 2019, was delayed amid opposition from civil society as well as politicians, both from ruling and opposition camps, on account of the steep nature of fines. Satardekar, however, said that the Goa government was duty-bound to implement the new rules, because of strictures from a Supreme Court-appointed committee that is monitoring the implementation of the amended act.

Advertisement

“It is not possible to keep it on hold. We are already facing flak from the Court. It has already been deferred twice," he said.

Under provisions of the amended 2019 Motor Vehicle Act, riding triple seat on a two-wheeler will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 plus a three-month driver’s licence suspension, driving a vehicle without permit or licence will ensure a fine of Rs 10,000, over-speeding will set you back by a fine ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000, while driving an uninsured vehicle can get you a fine of Rs 2,000. Satardekar on Thursday chaired a meeting of RTA and National Informatics Centre officials to ensure that the technological framework for the implementation of the new rules, including updating of PoS machines was in place.

“We had a meeting regarding IT implementation to check the updation of PoS machines and the system. We are ready with that. We had a meeting with NIC. We have already sent a letter to the police. It will be smooth from tomorrow onwards," the top official said. He also urged vehicle owners to drive carefully in order to avoid fines from April 1.

Advertisement

Also Watch:

“We have also started awareness through media and social media. So, I request everyone to follow the law. Do not give an opportunity to impose the fine. Only if there is a violation, that the question of fines arises," Satardekar said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.